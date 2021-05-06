Positioned to revolutionise the online market space, a new e-commerce startup, zima.com.ng, is set to be launched in Lagos.

In a press statement recently issued by the founder and CEO of Zimalek Global Technologies, Frank Obiadi, it was revealed that the site is the first of its kind in the country and Africa at large.

“Zimalek Global Technologies is set to launch its revolutionary brand, zima. com.ng which is a complete market solution.

“The brand Zima.com.ng would solve a problem that had looked unsolvable to the most Nigerians and at the same time, would provide the market community with most services when it comes to financial services to help their businesses grow and also planning their normal financial life,” said Obiadi.

Obiadi further explained how zima.com.ng will help the shop owners in all the land markets in Nigeria take their shops and markets online in a very few seconds, using the Zima e-Market platform.