Positioned to revolutionise the online market space, a new e-commerce startup, zima.com.ng, is set to be launched in Lagos.
In a press statement recently issued by the founder and CEO of Zimalek Global Technologies, Frank Obiadi, it was revealed that the site is the first of its kind in the country and Africa at large.
“Zimalek Global Technologies is set to launch its revolutionary brand, zima. com.ng which is a complete market solution.
“The brand Zima.com.ng would solve a problem that had looked unsolvable to the most Nigerians and at the same time, would provide the market community with most services when it comes to financial services to help their businesses grow and also planning their normal financial life,” said Obiadi.
Obiadi further explained how zima.com.ng will help the shop owners in all the land markets in Nigeria take their shops and markets online in a very few seconds, using the Zima e-Market platform.
His words: “The Zima eMarket platform is an online market that has all the on-ground markets with approved/governing union body. We establish a business relationship with the market union bodies in other to verify all the registered shop owners on the Zima eMarket platform as legit shop owners in the on-ground markets.
“This measures are taken because we are strictly 100% against online scammers. At the same time, this would make life easier for the market shoppers as they can now make exact market buying from the comfort of their homes or offices and get their exact items delivered to their door steps with Zima Logistics, without complaints. This will reduce the rate at which we spend time on traffics.
“It will also reduce the risk of being harassed by the market boys and finally give us the time to achieve more with our day-to-day activities. Zima.com.ng, with its e-Market platform, will be the market messiah we have all been waiting for while its financial services provider, Zima Money, will assist the shop owners with soft loans and also help them save as well as invest for a brighter tomorrow.”
Expatiating on the gains of the platform for both buyers and sellers within the mar- ket space, the founder added that: “To take your shop on- line using Zima e-Market, all you need to do is visit www. Zima.com.ng and you will see the services Zima renders. Click on Zima eMarket which is the online market portal on the site. It opens up all the markets in Nigeria.
