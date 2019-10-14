Striking Zimbabwe government junior doctors remained on strike on Monday despite a Labour Court ruling issued on Friday giving them 48 hours to return to work.

The doctors went on strike on Sept. 3 demanding better working conditions and improved salaries.

Their direct employer, the Health Service Board, took the matter to the Labour Court which on Friday determined that the strike was illegal and that the doctors should return to work.

The Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association on Sunday said that it had “noted with great dismay” the Labour Court ruling.

“While doctors would want nothing more than to return to work in service of their patients, they continue to be incapacitated and lack the resources to allow them to comply with the Labour Court judgment.

“An appeal will be lodged with the Supreme Court,” the association said.

A source at the country’s largest medical referral centre, the Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, on Monday said that the doctors had not reported for duty.

“They are saying that the court order does not capacitate them (to perform their duties) and have, therefore, appealed against the ruling at the Supreme Court,” the source said. (Xinhua/NAN)