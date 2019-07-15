Zifa has hit out at suspended executive committee member, Chamu Chiwanza, following his threats to expose alleged “theft” at the association, after his recent suspension on allegations of electoral fraud, as well as his alleged role in destabilising the Warriors at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals.

Chiwanza on Friday announced his intention to challenge the decision by Zifa’s emergency committee before promising to spill the beans on the “theft” that was taking place at the association.

“Zifa welcomes Mr. Chiwanza on his willingness to expose the alleged ‘thefts’ at the association. Zifa, while encouraging the suspended board member to act with haste to expose such, also hopes that he will immediately report such to law enforcement agents, so that action is swiftly taken on the alleged ‘thieves’,” Zifa said.

The local football mother-body questioned why Chiwanza had waited until his suspension before threatening to expose the alleged corrupt activities at the football association.

“Zifa, however, expresses its disappointment on why it took the suspended board member this long before spilling the so-called ‘beans’ unless this is just desperation and diversionary tactics from the allegations he is facing,” said Zifa.

“Why is the board member wasting precious time in the newsrooms threatening to expose thieves instead of actually exposing them?