Warriors goalkeeper, Elvis Chipezeze, revealed that he has approached his lawyer in a bid to clear
his name of accusations of match-fixing at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.
The 29-year-old, who plays for Baroka FC in the Absa Premiership, made high profile errors in the high stakes match against the DRC, with Zimbabwe being eliminated from the tournament following a 4-0 drubbing.
As a result of Chipezeze’s errors, many people suspected that he had been bribed.
Speaking to Limpopo Sports Zone after returning to his base in South Africa, Chipezeze said: “You can’t sell games at the biggest stage of the competition where you need to make a name for yourself. I don’t even support that thing (match-fixing).
“I have been talking to my Lawyer and he was telling me he is going to look into the issue maybe see what he can do to clear my name.”
