The Zimbabwean government wants the recapitalisation project for the state-owned rail services provider, the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ), re-tendered after it cancelled a 400 million dollar deal.

The cancelled a 400 million dollar deal involved the Diaspora Infrastructure Development Group (DIDG) and South Africa’s Transnet in October.

The cancellation followed DIDG’s failure to provide proof of funding for almost two years.

Local media reported on Wednesday that a firm deal has been signed with a Russian company to provide wagons and locomotives, with the first 100 wagons expected in January.

The consortium was awarded the tender by the then State Procurement Board in Aug. 2017 for the revival of the rail operator’s operations, with President Emmerson Mnangagwa commissioning new stock for NRZ in Feb. 2018.

It had also emerged that there were serious differences between DIDG and its partner Transnet.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Joel Matiza said the recapitalisation tender would be flighted soon.

“We are going to re-tender the project as directed by Cabinet. Processes are already underway to ensure that we flight another tender.

“By next week, I will have full details on how much ground has been covered in this regard,” he said. (NAN)