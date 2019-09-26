A Kano Chief Magistrates’ Court on Thursday ordered that a 35-year-old man, Sunusi Mamuda, be remanded in prison pending legal advice for allegedly stabbing his 45-year-old stepmother to death.

The defendant, who lives at Fagge Quarters Kano, is standing trial on a count charge of culpable homicide contrary to section 221 of the penal code.

The prosecutor, Insp. Pogu Lale, told the court that one Mamuda Idris of the same address reported the matter at Fagge Police Station Kano, on Sept. 13.

He said that on the same date at about 3:00 p.m, the defendant had a misunderstanding with his stepmother, Khadija Mohammed.

“The defendant in the process, stabbed his stepmother with knife on her stomach, as a result she sustained serious injury.

“The victim was rushed to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital Kano where she was confirmed dead.’’

The defendant however denied committing the offence.

The Chief Magistrate, Muhammad Jibril, ordered that the defendant be remanded in prison custody till Oct. 17, when the case will come up for mention. (NAN)