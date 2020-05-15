The Zimbabwe Government will audit all donations it has received in the fight against COVID-19 to ensure transparency and accountability.

The Office of the Auditor-General will carry out the systems audit after the country has received an overwhelming response in donations from local companies and various countries around the world, including China.

“We have been asked to carry out a systems audit,’’ Auditor-General, Mildred Chiri, was quoted as saying by the Herald newspaper on Friday.

“It is meant to ensure that there are enough controls in the handling of donations.

“If any weaknesses are detected, they will be highlighted and corrective action taken.’’

The audits will be carried out simultaneously as donations pour in, Chiri said.

“We will be making an audit to ensure that there is effective and efficient utilisation of the donations in line with corporate governance,’’ she said.

Zimbabwe has so far reported 38 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 13 recoveries and four deaths. (Xinhua/NAN)