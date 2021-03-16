The Zimbabwean government has reviewed the amount of money given to vulnerable people from 300 Zimbabwe dollars (3.6 U.S. dollars) to 1,500 ZWL per household per month, a Cabinet Minister has said.

Public Service, Labour, and Social Welfare Minister Paul Mavima said the government would also assume responsibility of assisting vulnerable persons should a development partner pull out in respect of those that it would have been assisting.

The Herald newspaper reported Tuesday that Mavima, who was giving evidence by virtual means before Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Public Service on Monday, said the new amount to be disbursed would cover basic supplies for each household.

The new disbursement is equivalent to around 18 U.S. dollars per month.

Mavima said his ministry would continue to engage the finance ministry to review the amount once resources improved. (Xinhua/NAN)