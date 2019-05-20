ON the back of an excellent year of Isuzu bakkie sales in Zimbabwe, the Zimbabwean Minister of Industry and Commerce recently visited Isuzu’s production facility in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.

Minister of Industry and Commerce, Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndhlovu, is the first Zimbabwean dignitary to visit Isuzu Motors South Africa’s production facility in Struandale since it’s opening last year.

As the second biggest export market of Isuzu Motors South Africa, Zimbabwe accounts for approximately 27 percent of all African exports, said Isuzu Motors South Africa Executive: Corporate Affairs, Business Strategy and Legal, Denise van Huyssteen.

“We welcome the Minister’s visit and the opportunity to showcase Isuzu’s capabilities in truck and light commercial vehicle production. Isuzu is an established brand in Zimbabwe and as the country embarks on infrastructure development, we are able to offer innovative solutions to meet their needs,” said Van Huyssteen.

Isuzu has been a consistent strong brand in Zimbabwe, achieving a 25 percent overall market share in 2018. Isuzu held a 35 percent share of the pick-up (bakkie) segment and was the best seller in the Double Cab and Extended Cab segments in 2018.

“Isuzu has had a presence in Zimbabwe for more than 30 years – selling bakkies, SUV’s, trucks and buses in the market. We value our relationships with all our Zimbabwean customers and see ourselves as a brand that can offer products and services that will meet their needs throughout their life-time,” said Van Huyssteen.