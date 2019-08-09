Zimbabwean President, Emmerson Mnangagwa, on Friday fired jailed Tourism Minister, Prisca Mupfumira, who is facing charges of criminal abuse of office.

The Herald reported on Friday that in firing the minister, Mnangagwa noted that the former minister’s conduct was not in line with what is expected of a government minister.

The president has since appointed Industry and Commerce Minister, Mangaliso Ndlovu, as the acting minister of tourism while Mupfumira battles the corruption allegations in court.

Mupfumira, who was arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission on July 25, is currently in detention after being denied bail by a Harare magistrate.

She is set to re-appear in court on Aug. 9 for continuation of trial.

Mupfumira is the first high profile government official to be arrested by ZACC as Mnangagwa’s government intensifies the fight against corruption. (Xinhua/NAN)