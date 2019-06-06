A 26-man delegation of Zimbabwe team, known as Warriors will land in Nigeria this night aboard a South African Airways flight, ahead of Saturday’s pre-AFCON send forth international friendly with the Super Eagles.

The delegation will spend this night in Lagos, and fly to Asaba tomorrow morning. Also tomorrow evening, the Warriors will hold their official training session at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, venue of Saturday’s encounter that begins at 6pm.

Zimbabwe will campaign in Group A of the 32nd Africa Cup of Nations finals taking place in Egypt from 21st June to 19th July, alongside host nation Egypt, Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda. Nigeria is the seeded team in Group B that also has Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar.

The Warriors will kick off the tournament against host, Egypt at the Cairo Stadium on the night of 21st June.