Zinger Technologies has stated that its Zinger Wallet payment option designed with the mandate to help organisations maximise profit will place its users ahead of their competitors

The company in a statement said the wallet achieves this through minimising costs, managing staff and resources and retaining and increasing productivity at the same time.

It noted that Zinger is a platform which helps businesses receive payments in a reliable, quick and cheap way while providing easy management of staff, departments and customers.

It added that because customers want seamless services at little or no cost while receiving freebies and rewards for their loyalty, Zinger gives them an easy and innovative way of making payments and managing their finances.

“With Zinger Wallet, business owners and individuals can view holistic data on their earnings, spending, customers, staff, departments, and more to help with business decisions and strategies.

“We have zero charges on all bill payments and have cheaper packages than what the service providers are providing. Zinger also provides businesses with a customer retention module known as Voucher System that allows businesses to provide certain customers and customer demographics with vouchers to increase repeat purchases and build loyalty,” the company stated.