From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Federal Government and President Muhammadu Buhari have been cautioned against deploying maximum force in quelling secessionist agitations in the country.

Ministerial Leader of World Zionist Union in Nigeria, Godfrey Gbujie, who gave the warning at a press conference in Enugu, yesterday, also appealed to secessionist groups like the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Oduduwa Independence activists; Middle Belt and Niger Delta agitators to apply restraint in their counter battle operations.

He said so many lives and property worth billions of naira had been wasted following the upsurge in attacks and counter attacks by government forces and the agitators.

The prophet also advised the Federal Government to stop blaming IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, and the Yoruba nation’s agitator, Sunday Adeyemo (Sunday Igboho), and others for pushing for Biafra and Yoruba nation republics.

Instead of blaming the agitators, he urged the Federal Government to play the role of a father and call them for dialogue.

Gbujie said the current insecurity crises rocking almost all parts of the country, were the handiwork of God.

He also announced plan by the group to hold a mega covenant convention in Aba, Abia State and seek the face of God over the myriad of challenges threatening the country.

“The date of the mega convention would be unveiled after consultation with political, community and religious leaders in the area.

“God is disgusted with us for the mismanagement of numerous resources He blessed our nation with, He is angry with our political leaders for the killings and wrong political and economic programmes.

“With the activities of Boko Haram and other Islamic fanatics in the North and the recent violent turn of agitation in the South, Nigeria is bleeding from all fronts and God is unhappy with the nation,” he said.