From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the demise of Brigadier General Dzarma Zirkusu and three soldiers who paid the supreme sacrifice in a very rare display of gallantry as they tried to help their compatriots in the war against terrorists.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement quoted the president as saying: ‘Nigeria has lost brave soldiers. I salute their courage. May their souls Rest In Peace. General Zirkusu leaves us sad and devastated. The soldier in him will remain immortal.’

The president urged the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Farouk Yahaya, to accept his heartfelt condolences and that of the nation, and convey same to the members of the families of those martyred.

‘I pray to the Almighty to give you and the bereaved families the strength and courage to bear this irreparable loss,’ the president added.

