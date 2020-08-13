To celebrate his 24th birthday, Ulochukwu Ebenezer, an entertainment company boss has released five inmates from Delta state, prison and some inmates in Makurdi, Benue State.



Ebenezer who is the CEO of ZL Empire State, stated that as part of his established tradition, he would continue to sustain his initiative to sponsor the release of some prisoners with lesser crimes / minor crimes whose freedom had been stalled by their financial inability.

Ebenezer ULOCHUKWU is committed to service to humankind, a strong advocate for the empowerment and advancement of the youth.

He is passionate about helping and empowering youths through innovative business and financial solutions through his numerous empowerment programs carried out with partnering NGOs

The inmates were given television set and one year subscription of DSTV, slippers and disinfectants. Also, an orientation speech on how to live life outside prison.

He urged good spirited individuals and corporate organisations to bring their humanitarian gesture to bare in the life of every of the financially downtrodden in the society particularly those seeking for freedom.