Bunmi Ogunyale

Former Sweden and Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has rejoined AC Milan on a six-month deal, with the option for another season.

The 38-year-old was a free agent after leaving LA Galaxy at the end of the Major League Soccer season.

The Serie A side said Ibrahimovic “will be in Milan on 2 January, 2020 to take his medical” and join his team-mates.