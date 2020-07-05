Omoniyi Salaudeen

Afro hip hop artiste, Omoniyi Temidayo Zlatan on Tuesday led dignitaries to the launch of Lotto9ja – an instant online gaming platform.

Zlatan, who is the Brand Ambassador for Lotto9ja, said he was very proud to be identified with the brand because of the opportunity it offers young people to better their lives.

In his remarks, the General Manager of Lotto9ja, Mr. Mitchell Okorie, described Lotto9ja as a lottery brand that offers privacy and convenience “at home, at work, on the road and practically everywhere and anywhere through various mobile devices.

“Our platform, www.lotto9ja.com.ng, offers premium gaming services to Nigeria’s growing online population. As at December 2019, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said there are 126 million internet users in Nigeria. That is about 61.2% of Nigeria’s over 200 million population. Lotto9ja seeks to leverage on this growing but largely mobile population in Nigeria.