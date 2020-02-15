After 13 weeks of battle, King of Street Food, the cooking competition conceived by FoodBay TV came to an end with Street Foodz Fest, where six finalists from different parts of the country slugged it out for the grand prize.

Staged at the Eagles Club, Sururlere, Lagos, the grand finale, which was hosted by OAP Dotun and Soliat Bada, witnessed energetic performances by the duo of Zlatan and Teni, who treated the crowd to the best of their songs.

Conceived as a family event, the festival had food vendors that exhibited their cuisines, while guests had the opportunity of playing different games.

The finalists include Martha Edem of Akara Café, Box D Food by Fego Daniels, and Crispy And Grills by Christopher Omowa.