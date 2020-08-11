Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has likened the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in in the state to a car without an engine.

He said the party is made up of people who have been relegated to the backdoor.

Akeredolu’s deputy, Mr Agboola Ajayi had on Monday announced his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ZLP, having lost to Mr Eyitayo Jegede in the governorship primary election of the PDP.

Ajayi left the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the PDP in order to contest the governorship election, which is also being contested for by his boss, Governor Akeredolu.

The leadership of both the PDP and APC described Ajayi’s action as a show of desperation, saying that he was too desperate to rule the state at all cost.

Governor Akeredolu while reacting to the latest defection of his deputy said “his new political party is like a car without engine meant for people who are ready to end their political careers.”

He said the owners of the party are undertakers who are only interested in carrying dead bodies.

The Governor said “ZLP is nothing but an undertaker carrying an empty load to an undertaker in the market”.