Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) has carpeted the Anambra State Governor and leader of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Willie Obiano, over his “unpardonable absence at a very crucial meeting of Southern governors in Enugu last Thursday.”

Publicity Secretary of ZLP Campaign Council, Afam Dozie Ofomata, in a statement, said that Obiano’s absence at the all important meeting was unacceptable.

“Governor Obiano’s unexplainable absence at the meeting where very crucial issues of security and welfare of the region, which also covers Anambra State, were discussed is completely unacceptable and further exposes Governor Obiano and his party, APGA’s indifference and lack of concern towards the plight of the people.

“It is instructive to note that it is only Anambra State that was not represented at the very crucial meeting held in the neighbouring Enugu State. Moreover, Governor Obiano has not been able to muster any meaningful excuse for his action.

“Such shifty and suspicious action validates fears by Ndi Anambra that Governor Obiano and APGA could be sabotaging efforts by the Southern governors towards the security and wellbeing of the region and Anambra State in particular.

“Moreover, such a clear case of betrayal of trust at this critical time only buttresses the consensus by Ndi Anambra that Governor Obiano has failed and that APGA must be voted out in the November 6, 2021 governorship election.

“Governor Obiano has abandoned the people when it mattered the most and any successor anointed by him can only follow his footstep of indifference, insensitivity and lack of concern towards the security and wellbeing of the people.

“In that regard, the ZLP invites Ndi Anambra to note that APGA and its candidate, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, have never raised a strong voice against the marauding, killings and other acts of violence in the region.

“The ZLP further calls on Ndi Anambra to have more than a passing glance to the manifest conspiracy of silence by the APGA candidate, Prof. Soludo, as such apparently represents the official position of APGA on issues of security in the state and the region.

“The November 6 Anambra governorship election must therefore be a referendum by the people against APGA and Prof. Soludo. It must be a referendum against those who abdicated their duties and abandoned the people when it mattered most.

“In any case, the ZLP, as the new coalition platform urges Ndi Anambra to remain calm and continue to rally in their determination to elect in their preferred leader, the ZLP candidate, Dr. Obiora Okonkwo, so as to institute a responsible government that will have the interest of the people at heart”, the statement read.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.