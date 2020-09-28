A prominent member of the Campaign Council of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in Ondo State, Miss Dighitoi Feku, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Aside dumping the ZLP, the woman politician donated campaign materials for the APC.

She also met with the governorship candidate of the APC, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu at the Government House, Alagbaka-Akure and assured him of maximum support for his victory.

Feku who is a political leader in Ese-Odo Local Government Area of the state was accompanied to the Government House by the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Donald Ojogo and an APC chieftain, Mr Raphael Ojubulu.

Feku was until her defection to the APC, Secretary of the Women Mobilization Committee (South) of the Agboola Ajayi governorship Campaign Organisation.

She promised to lead other members of the ZLP in Ese-Odo Local Government Area to the APC, just as she promised to deliver the local government to APC in the forthcoming governorship election.

The governorship candidate of the ZLP and deputy governor of the state, Agboola Ajayi also hails from Ese-Odo Local Government Area.