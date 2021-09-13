Governorship candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Dr. Obiora Okonkwo, has announced the award of contract for the construction of a road at Okpoko, in Onitsha South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Speaking during a mass to commemorate the 16th anniversary of the creation of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Parish at Okpoko, Dr. Okonkwo said he was moved by the plight of the people of the town to award the contract.

Okonkwo, who also made further donations towards the completion of St. Francis of Assisi’s church project, said he would return to flag-off the commencement of the road construction.

Addressing the congregation, Okonkwo expressed displeasure at the abandonment of Okpoko town by successive governments in the state.

He said Okpoko, which contributes heavily to the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of Anambra State, had suffered a fate that must be reversed.

According to him, “It is sad that this great place, which contributes heavily to the IGR of the state, has been abandoned by successive governments in this state.

“Okpoko deserves much more attention than it has gotten from the state government. I imagine how the people here manage to live despite the absence of infrastructure.

“That is why I have awarded a contract for the construction of a road here. It is just my modest contribution to help uplift the face of Okpoko. But, I can assure you that we will do more for this place if we are elected into office. This place needs the entire infrastructure it can get to help make life much more meaningful for the people.

“As I said previously, it is sad that this town has been abandoned by successive governments. But, we cannot lament forever. That is why we have offered ourselves, on the ZLP platform, to change the story of our state,” Okonkwo stated.

