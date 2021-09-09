From Obinna Odogwu and Amechi Agbodo

Governorship candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Dr. Obiora Okonkwo, has promised to offer free education to schoolchildren if elected governor.

Publicity Secretary of ZLP Campaign Council, Afam Dozie Ofomata, in a statement, said Okonkwo has perfected a unique model, ‘Adopt-A-School Initiative’ that would guarantee free education to all children in both public and private schools across the state.

He said: “The widely commended initiative will ensure that pupils and students in private primary and secondary schools across the state enjoy free education like their counterparts in public schools, while granting delapidated schools, renovation and retooling windows.

“The ‘Adopt-A-School Initiative’ is part of Okonkwo’s practical homegrown strategy towards revamping the ailing education sector, bridge escalated education deficit, reverse the figures of out-of-school children and uneducated young adults across Anambra and return the state to its leading position in education in the country.

“Under the initiative, Okonkwo has already perfected a framework that will attract public spirited corporate bodies as well as philanthropic individuals in the state to “adopt” screened and accredited private schools, and provide them with regulated financial and material endowments which will, in turn, defray fees and levies being paid by pupils and students in such schools.

“The scheme would be further powered by government guarantees and grants, where necessary, particularly for schools in remote rural areas in the state.

“This is in addition to provision of sporting complexes across the local government areas of the state to enhance physical development and harnessing young talents across the state.

“Beneficiary schools, under the initiative, will be determined by set standards and sieving self-regulation processes by private school owners and stakeholders in the sector.

“The ZLP is pleased to inform that under the scheme, school adopters are to be motivated with incentives including tax waivers and investment patronage in productive sectors which will also provide employment, increase Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and boost Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state.”

As a proactive measure, he said Okonkwo, has already commenced talks with proprietors of private schools in the state on the processes for the initiative, with a view to fast-track documentation and ensure the announcement of the first set of beneficiary schools on his first 100 days in office.

He said in order to meet the timeline, eligible private schools are invited for proper profiling and documentation.

“The ZLP assures that under an Okonkwo-led administration, openings through which billions of naira meant for education in Anambra are being siphoned under the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), would all be plugged so that the funds would be used for the education of Anambra children.

“The ZLP therefore urges Ndi Anambra not to relent in their determination to take back their state under the ZLP coalition platform by coming out en masse, not only to vote for Okonkwo and the ZLP, but also to defend their votes to the end”,he said.

