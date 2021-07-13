Governorship candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) for the November 6 election in Anambra State, Chief Uche Ugwoji, has berated the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over their internal crises.

Ugwoji, in a chat with Daily Sun, said that the two prominent parties make mockery of themselves and whatever they represent almost on a daily basis with the avoidable problems they were promoting within their ranks.

He said that the matter has reached a condemnable but hilarious point where some of their members now walk the streets with court papers in their pockets.

“You can see that they are popular and they have so many court cases and so many problems among themselves. It is not being popular without having problems. I agree that they’re popular but they have so many litigations.

“So, for now, APGA has problems, PDP has many problems. APGA has three candidates, PDP has two candidates. So, who knows what will happen next. So, we are just waiting for the court judgment.

“One will get judgment from court; another person will get from another court. I don’t know. So, what I know is that I am going in for the election and I am sure I am going to win”, Ugwoji stated.

