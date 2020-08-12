Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has likened the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) to a car without an engine.

He said the party is made up of people who have been relegated to the backdoor.

Akeredolu’s deputy, Agboola Ajayi, had, on Monday, announced his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ZLP, having lost to Eyitayo Jegede in the PDP governorship primary.

Ajayi left the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the PDP in order to contest the governorship election, which is also being contested by his boss, Governor Akeredolu.

The PDP and APC leadership described Ajayi’s action as a show of desperation, saying he was too desperate to rule the state at all costs.

Governor Akeredolu while reacting to the defection of his deputy said: “His new political party is like a car without engine meant for people who are ready to end their political careers.”

He said the owners of the party are undertakers who are only interested in carrying dead bodies.

“ZLP is nothing but an undertaker carrying an empty load to an undertaker in the market,” he said.