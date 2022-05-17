From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State chapter of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) has described as il-timed the N150 billion bridging facility recently approved by the state House of Assembly for the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa-led administration.

The party said though the intentions of seeking the facility were good, the timing was suspicious.

Chairman of the party in the state, Mr. Emeka Nkwoala stated this in Asaba shortly after the party’s elective congress which returned the 17-member caretaker committee as substantive executives.

Nkwoala vowed that Governor Okowa would be held accountable for the use or misuse of the funds in and/or out of office.

“We shall hold the state government, His Excellency, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa responsible both in or out of office for the use or misuse of the N150 billion facility. Even though the intentions are good, the timing is suspicious,” he said.

Nkwoala called on party faithful to remain committed to the ideals of ZLP, noting that the party was ready to contest and win all elections in the state in 2023.

He called on the people of Delta State to vote for ZLP candidates to enthrone genuine development in every facets of human lives.

According to him, the party successfully conducted congresses in all the electoral wards and the 25 Local Government Areas of the state.

He reeled out the timetable for the party’s primaries to pick flag bearers for next year’s elections.

“We are prepared to contest all elections in Delta, and we are encouraged by INEC stance towards a conduct of free, fair and credible poll.

“We are also encouraged by the amended 2022 Electoral Act which among our credible provision is the use of electronic transmission of results from the polling units,” he added.

While supporting power shift to Delta central as far as the 2023 governorship election is concerned, Nkwoala however warned that attempts by any cabal to impose a governor would be resisted.

At the elective congress which conducted by the chairman of the ZLP state electoral committee, Mr. Emmanuel Oko, Andrew Okoro emerged as deputy chairman while Macpherson Obenode emerged secretary, among others.

The exercise was monitored by a team from INEC and ZLP national delegates led by the national youth leader, Lucky Akonire.