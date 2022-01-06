From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The National chairman of the Zenith Labour Party( ZLP), Dan Nwanyanwu, has charged citizens of Imo State to support the governor, Hope Uzodinma, in his quest to improve security in the state.

Nwanyanwu, in a statement, on Thursday, said this will enable the government channel the resources used in tackling insecurity to the provision of infrastructure, empowerment of young people, as well health and education sectors.

The ZLP chairman lauded the Imo governor for heeding to advise not to publicly name those allegedly sponsoring insecurity in the state, last Tuesday.

He noted that naming those allegedly behind insecurity in the state would have given them an escape route.

Nwanyanwu added the police should be encouraged to charge anyone found culpable in the security challenges in Imo State to court, after thorough investigation.

Besides, the party chairman lauded the Imo State government for making the safe for returnees during the Christmas and New Year holidays.

According to him, “it was this strategic efforts of the governor, government and security agencies that citizens who returned from outside the state were able to enjoy the vacation without incidences of harassments, kidnappings and killings.”