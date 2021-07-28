The attention of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) has been drawn to a misleading and mischievous report in a national daily, alleging that the party has reached certain financial deals with some individuals in connection to its candidate for the governorship election.

The false report also went ahead to mischievously claim that the National Chairman of the ZLP, Chief Dan Nwanyanwu, reached the alleged agreement after receiving sums of monetary payments.

In a statement by the party’s office, the party stated that for the avoidance of doubts, the ZLP clearly states that it has not reached any agreement neither has the National Chairman received any payment from any person as being falsely suggested in the publication.

Part of the statement reads: “the ZLP can confirm that it is currently in very high-level discussions with critical stakeholders from the three major political parties as well as no fewer than seven other minority parties on ways to use the party as a platform for a formidable cross-party coalition ahead of the election.

“The ZLP assures that it is not for sale to the highest bidder but is rather yielding itself to Ndi Anambra as platform for a strong coalition among political parties, support institutions and the body of electorate in the coalesced effort ahead of the governorship election. The ZLP will indeed make its decisions regarding the coalitions open to the public in the coming days.”

The party urged the general public, particularly the people of Anambra, to disregard the mischievous publication, which is clearly the handiwork of desperate politicians in a particular political party, who are jittery over the emerging coalition and seek to cause confusion in our fold.

In that regard, it said the ZLP will never be distracted by any blackmail but will continue to work with the people of Anambra state in their aspiration to coalesce on our platform and enthrone a purposeful leadership in the state.

The ZPL counseled the media to be circumspect and always cross-check their facts before going to press so as not to allow desperate politicians to use their platforms as avenues to mislead the public.

On Monday, the ZLP was reported as currently working on a coalition arrangement with 10 political parties for the November 6, poll.

But the ZLP, in a statement by its National Secretary, Comrade Yahaya Makama, denied allegations that it had struck financial deals with some persons, regarding its governorship ticket.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.