From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

National Zenith Labour Party( ZLP), Dan Nwayanwu, has lauded the Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma, for recovering assets of the state from past administrations.

Nwayanwu, in a statement, charged the governor to look beyond the state, in his quest to recover state assets in the possession of past Imo leaders.

The party chairman thanked Uzodinma for taking over the Eastern Palm University and rechristening it K.O Mbadiwe University.

According to him, the governor has also recovered several plots of lands allegedly seized by a former leader of the state and returned them to their original owners.

“This unconscionable act of brigandage was not allowed to remain without Executive remedial action by Governor Hope Uzodinma.

“Those whose properties and plots of lands were seized have repossessed their seized properties and plots of land courtesy of Governor Hope Uzodinma in a historic act of justice to the powerless.

“The governor’s efforts, among other things, will act as a clear warning to subsequent governments, ” Nwanyanwu stated.