From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Zenith Labour Party ( ZLP) has said it is currently working on a coalition arrangement with 10 political parties for the November 6, governorship poll.

The ZLP, which stated this in a statement by its National Secretary, Comrade Yahaya Makama, yesterday, denied allegations that it had struck financial deals with some persons, regarding its governorship ticket.

According to the party, “for the avoidance of doubts, the ZLP clearly states that it has not reached any agreement neither has the National Chairman received any payment from any person as being falsely suggested in the publication.

“However, the ZLP can confirm that it is currently in very high-level discussions with critical stakeholders from the three major political parties as well as no fewer than seven other minority parties on ways to use the party as a platform for a formidable cross-party coalition ahead of the election.

“The ZLP assures that it is not for sale to the highest bidder but is rather yielding itself to Ndi Anambra as platform for a strong coalition among political parties, support institutions and the body of electorate in the coalesced effort ahead of the governorship election.

