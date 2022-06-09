From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

In the run-up to the 2023 general elections, the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) has promised to make Nigerians smile again, if it takes the rein of power in next year’s elections.

The ZLP, which resolved to change its name change its name to Zenith Progressives Alliance (ZPA), at its convention in Abuja, stated that the country needs a fresh start in 2023.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

ZLP National Chairman Dan Nwanyanwu, who emerged as the presidential candidate at the party’s convention, admonished all members of the party to ensure that they participate in the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) to be eligible to vote in the next elections.

Nwanyanwu, while addressing the 185 delegates, drawn from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT), said the change of the name of party, notwithstanding, its logo and motto remain the same.

He admonished all members of the party to ensure that they participate in the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) so as to be able to vote in next year’s general elections.

The party leader, while noting that the country needs a fresh start in 2023, said if he is elected president, he would ensure that things are done right in Nigeria.

“Ensure you have a voters’ card when you are coming to see me. If you are coming to see me, come with PVC. If you are holding a meeting without PVC, it is of no importance.

“Nigeria needs a fresh start with sharp minds that will turn things around for the country. After one year of our government, we will not be depending on oil.

“When I become President I will unite all sections of Nigeria. I will make sure that there’s trust among Nigerians irrespective of ethnic leaning. I will make use of traditional institutions and give them the role they should play.

“Traditional rulers and religious leaders will be given key roles in nation-building. In the first three months, we will be able to see Nigerians smiling together again,” Nwanyanwu stated.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .