From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) has charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Police as well as the Department of State Services (DSS) to unravel responsible for hiding some Permanent Voter Cards ( PVCs) in the ground.

The ZLP National Chairman, Chief Dan Nwanyanwu, made the call, on Tuesday, against the backdrop of a viral video showing PVCs hidden in the ground.

Nwanyanwu that it is possible that some unscrupulous persons may have cornered the PVCs for the purpose of manipulating the 2023 polls, but dumped them after realizing that their plans will not work with the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

According to him, “we are calling on the Inspector General of Police and the DG, DSS not to pass this page as if nothing has happened. This thing went on in so many states and it is easy for you to find out.