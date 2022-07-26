From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja
Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) has charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Police as well as the Department of State Services (DSS) to unravel responsible for hiding some Permanent Voter Cards ( PVCs) in the ground.
The ZLP National Chairman, Chief Dan Nwanyanwu, made the call, on Tuesday, against the backdrop of a viral video showing PVCs hidden in the ground.
Nwanyanwu that it is possible that some unscrupulous persons may have cornered the PVCs for the purpose of manipulating the 2023 polls, but dumped them after realizing that their plans will not work with the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).
According to him, “we are calling on the Inspector General of Police and the DG, DSS not to pass this page as if nothing has happened. This thing went on in so many states and it is easy for you to find out.
“We want to make some intervention on the issue of last week, where some PVCs were seen in gutters, in unusual places. We made inquiries on what happened, we sent our intel and we have gotten the first report of what transpired.
“But let me make it clear: the truth is that some bags of PVCs found their way to unusual places. They were moved to those places by Nigerians, not by spirits.
“The first information we got was that politicians in the past had acquired these PVCs from the three states of Imo, Lagos and Rivers. They gathered the PVCs believing that it would be business as usual.”
The party chairman added “In the 2015 and 2019 elections, most people voted through the use of the incidence forms. On the other hand you could mop up PVCs and give it to anybody. Once the card reader failed, you use the incidence forms and vote.
“But with the new system of BVAS, unless you pass through BVAS, you are not going to vote. So those unscrupulous politicians have come to the reality that those PVCs are just like toilet papers. What they did was just to go and dump them away.
“When PVCs are printed, they are moved to the state of origin where the citizens registered. From the state, they move it to the local government. And from there, somebody has to be responsible. That person should explain how the PVCs left his office.”
