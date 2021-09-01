National leadership of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), will today unveil its candidate, Dr. Obiora Okonkwo and his running mate, Mrs. Jessie Balonwu, to the media.

Slated for the ZLP Secretariat on Ladoke Akintola Avenue on Garki, Abuja, the event will be presided by National Chairman of the party, Chief Dan Nwanyanwu.

All members of the National Working Committee of the party are expected to grace the unveiling which begins at 10am.

Okonkwo, from Anambra Central Senatorial District, will fly the flag of ZLP at the November poll.

His running mate, Balonwu, from Anambra North Senatorial District, is a former House of Representatives member.

Okonkwo defected to the ZLP after his quest to contest the election on the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) turned out unsuccessful after a controversial primary election.

He was quickly adopted by the ZLP, which has formed a coalition with several other parties, for the election.

Okonkwo, who is also Chairman of United Nigeria Airlines, has promised to redraw the map of underdevelopment of Anambra State and reverse years of mis-governance by the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

He is approaching Anambra with a 10-point agenda aimed at totally revamping the economy and the wellbeing of the people of the state.

Recently, and as part of the 10-point agenda of the ZLP flag bearer, he launched his “Graduates/Apprenticeship Scheme Programme, a programme that will produce 1,000 millionaires annually in Anambra State.”

The programme is one of the practical ways of alleviating poverty in the state.

The ZLP candidate has also been adopted by several political stakeholders in Anambra as the most credible option for the people of the state.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.