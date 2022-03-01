The Zaccheus Onumba Dibiaezue Memorial Libraries (ZODML) has initiated plans to expand access of its online library for the benefit of Nigerian students.

The organisation has also concluded arrangements to provide three physical libraries in Nigeria Correctional Service custodial centres for the use of inmates.

The co-founder and chairperson of ZODML, Mrs. Ifeoma Esiri, disclosed this in Lagos at an event to present prizes to 10 students in public universities, who participated in online quiz.

She said ZODML has access to over 300,000 online resources and 2,455,488 resources at its community library scattered across some states.

Esiri said: “ZODML provides free access to digital resources, information and learning tools through which young Nigerians, particularly those attending public universities, can acquire knowledge and thrive in their studies and future career.

“ZODML has invested in spreading a love of books and the acquisition of the literacy and technological skills vital to a modern economy, especially amongst Nigeria’s children and youth.”

According to Esiri, ZODML has a community library, 34 school libraries and 19 libraries in Correctional Service custodial centres across Nigeria, adding, “The leadership has taken stock of its impact over the years, and recognized that there are limited opportunities for continued physical growth given the costs associated with building new libraries and maintaining existing ones.”

She explained that the organisation was transforming its website, zodml.org, into a strong, extensive online library that will support the continued achievement of its work.

Speaking further on whom the library project is named after, she said Zaccheus Onumba Dibiaezue, showed signs of academic excellence from early age with hunger for knowledge and that he hawked fruits after school to buy oil for the lamp he used to study at night.

She explained that the death of his father brought his formal education to abrupt end but as a self-leaner, he passed the examinations required to join the colonial civil service.

“Fuelled by a desire to pursue formal education abroad, he was once again through self-learning, discipline and tenacity able to pass the examinations required to study at the best English universities.”

Esiri revealed that Dibiaezue went to England in 1952 to study Economics at the London School of Economics and Political Science and simultaneously enrolled at Lincoln’s Inn where he sat for and passed the English Bar exams.