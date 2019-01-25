By Joe Apu

Chelsea assistant coach, Gianfranco Zola has expressed regrets over Victor Moses’ loan move to Fenerbahce of Turkey.

Zola who stood in for Chelsea head coach, Maurizio Sarri at Friday’s pre-match press conference noted that it was unfortunate that Moses had to leave the Blues.

Asked if Moses had joined Fenerbahce, Zola answered: ‘’Yes, Chelsea have given him permission to talk to Fenerbahce. It’s a pity because he’s a wonderful professional but he couldn’t find the opportunities to show his value.’’ Victor Moses completed his loan move to Fenerbahce on Friday.

The Nigerian has barely featured for Maurizio Sarri this season, and it’s no surprise to see him leaving. After an unexpected renaissance under Antonio Conte, the winger has returned to his previous status as a loan move misfit.

Moses has started only one game for Chelsea this season from a possible 36 in all competitions which was a League Cup tie against Liverpool in September.

The 28-year-old has enjoyed loan spells at Liverpool, Stoke City and West Ham since his arrival at Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2012.