The Assistance Inspector General of Police (AIG) Zone 2, Lagos, Mr Shehu Lawal, says 20 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers, fraudsters and murderers were arrested, and arms recovered from their hideouts: “The zone’s Intelligence Bureau raided black spots in Ogun axis of Lagos/Ibadan Expressway.

“Suspected hoodlums terrorising residents of Ibafo and Mowe were arrested and some arms and charms recovered from them. We have charged them to court. The bureau also arrested some fraudsters “419” who duped several innocent people in Lagos. Five of such suspects of a syndicate were arrested. They attempted to dupe their victims millions of naira.

“In Ogun State the bureau arrested one Segun for having unlawful carnal knowledge of a 16-year-old girl. The victim’s parents went to church when the suspect grabbed the victim and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her. In an attempt to rescue herself she gave the suspect human bite but he still had his way.

“The Ogun State Police Command arrested Efosa with a Toyota Corolla car with registration number GUS 15 RU snatched at gun point in Lagos. The police intelligence through the control room that the suspects were heading towards Lagos/Ibadan Expressway with the same car. They were intercepted by Ibafo Police Division who had laid ambush for them. The two occupants jumped down and took to their heels. One of them was apprehended.

“We have started raiding all the “one chance” hoodlums in Lagos. We have mapped out strategies to ensure that the hoodlums are arrested or relocated from Lagos State. We are not taken any chance; we have been raiding all the flash points.

“I have started my campaign about community policing to ensure there is good relationship between the police and members of the public. In the past five months, since the IGP Muhammed Adamu launched the community policing, it has given the police that moral to have good relationship with public.

“It has yielded good results that prompted the zone’s police intelligence to arrest all the hoodlums in Lagos through the information by the public. This will assist the zone’s intelligence to go after the hoodlums who are terrorising residents.

“The community policing made the zone to have stakeholders and PCRC to assist police work together and for members of the public to have confidence in police. We have been given our police officers a proper orientation on how to partner with the public and avoid extra-judicial killings. We organised seminars and workshops for our officers not to victimise or extort members of the public. They should also stop illegal duties.”