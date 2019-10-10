The Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Zone 2, Lagos, Mr Lawal Shehu, has warned his officers against illegal duties. He said 15 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers and fraudsters:

“I have given directives to the Commissioner of Police to supervise his officers against illegal duties. They have been warned to desist from bad habits. They should be focused in waging war against hoodlums terrorising the people. This is the time for them to wake up from their slumber and serve their fatherland.

“Our Intelligence Unit raided some hideouts and arrested 10 suspects for armed robbery, recovering arms from them. We have recorded a lot of achievements in these ‘ember’ months.

“The unit also arrested some suspected fraudsters in Lagos and Ogun states. They were attempting to dupe their victims millions of naira, using charms against the victims. We have checkmated the hoodlums especially on the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway, where we are constantly raiding their hideouts.

“Some suspected cult members were arrested in Ibafo and Mowe. They robbed their victims of their valuable items using a gun to threaten them. We will soon charge to them to court after concluding investigation.”