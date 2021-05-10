The Zone 3 Neighbourhood Traders Association, Abuja, last week, elected Okafor Joseph and Anayo Egbu, as its chairman and vice chairman respectively.

Counsel to the Association, Mr Cornelius Gbehe, in a letter addressed to the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Abuja Market Management Limited dated May 4, 2021, said the duo of Okafor and Anayo were unanimously elected. Gbehe also said other members of the new executive body were peacefully elected on the same day. In the letter titled ‘Re: Letter of Notification About the Change in the Leadership of Zone 3 Neighbourhood Traders Association, Abuja,’ Gbehe said: “We write to formally brief you that the aforementioned Zone 3 Neighborhood Traders Association, Abuja, dissolved its executive leadership on Monday, the 3rd of May, 2021 through a unanimous motion.”

Gbehe further said the members of the new executive have since resumed duty, adding that other persons claiming to be the chairman or vice chairman of the Association should be ignored and considered as imposters.

“We solicit for your full cooperation, and harmonious working relationship with the new executive of our client’s Association,” Gbehe also said.