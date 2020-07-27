Tony Osauzo, Benin

Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 5, Benin City, Dibal Yakadi, at the weekend, admonished policemen to keep their hands clean and shun the temptation of unleashing mayhem on members of the society they are supposed to protect.

he said it was only when they avoid committing evil that God would help them.

The AIG, who gave the advice while decorating 23 newly promoted policemen in the Zone with their new ranks, stressed that promotion is an added responsibility and urged them to justify their new ranks by not disappointing the Force and the Inspector-General of Police.

Among those decorated was the Public Relations Officer of the Zone, Henry Emeka Iheanacho, who was promoted to Superintendent of Police (SP).

Those decorated with new ranks were nine SPs, one DSP and 13 ASPs.