Tony Osauzo, Benin

Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 5, Benin City, Mr. Dibal Yakadi, at the weekend, admonished policemen to keep their hands clean and shun the temptation of unleashing mayhem on members of the society they are supposed to protect.

According to him, it is only when they avoid committing evil that God would help them.

The AIG who gave the advice while decorating 23 newly promoted policemen in‎ the Zone with their new ranks, stressed that promotion is an added responsibility and urged them to justify their new ranks by not disappointing the Force and the Inspector-General of Police.

‎Among those decorated with a new ranks is the Public Relations Officer of the Zone, Henry Emeka Iheanacho, who has now been promoted to the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP).

Those decorated with new ranks were nine SPs, one DSP and 13 ASPs.

Responding on behalf of his colleagues, the Zonal PPRO, Mr. Iheanacho, thanked the AIG for recommending them for promotion, even as he promised that they would not the Force down.