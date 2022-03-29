Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone Six, Calabar, comprising Cross River, Rivers and Akwa Ibom states, Mr Usman Gomna, said 15 suspected hoodlums terrorising the states have been arrested. He then warned officers and men to shun strike: “Police management is very much concerned about officers’ welfare.

“I have lectured my police officers as well as the rank and file to shun the planned strike. I have encouraged them to be loyal in their duties and be dedicated to the noble profession as well as exhibit high level of professionalism.

“I have also assured them that the IGP, Usman Baba Aikali and his management team are after the welfare of the officers. They will ensure that they are well equipped to confront the security challenges of facing the country.

The IGP has given out police kits, uniforms and operational vehicles to enable us flush out criminals out of the states. Officers and men need to be law abiding and respectful.

“I have immense confidence in my officers. They will shun rumour and have promised to go on their normal duty. We are ready to fight crime for peace and safety in the zone.

“The officers are at their various duty posts working hard to make sure that we flush out these hoodlums out of their hideouts. We have raided the hoodlums’ hideouts and recovered some sophisticated weapons, which they used to terrorise the people.

“Some of the suspects confessed during investigations. We are charging them to court to face the wrath of the law.”