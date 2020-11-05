Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) zone 9, Baba Tijani has disowned some members of the Police Community Relation Commission (PCRC) who threatened to resign their membership over the alleged tenure elongation of the zonal chairman, Collins Obi.

Tijani who spoke through the zone 9 Public Relation Officer, Janet Egwu yesterday maintained that the members concerned never obtained their appointment letter from the zone but at a different location in Bauchi State.

According to the AIG, it would be wrong to get appointment from another zone and claim to be from zone 9.

Reacting on the resignation threat by the members , Tijani said that it will not be of any effect since according to him, they voluntarily joined the commission and opting out will not constitute any problem at all.

He said “If they say that they want to resign from PCRC zone 9, their resignation should go to the National because the activities of the police is enormous that we would not like to delve much on their resignation.

“If somebody voluntarily join an association and they decide to resign, it’s not the headache of the police and zone 9 because they joined willingly, it’s their choice and we can’t compel them to remain or exit.” Tijani said .

Speaking on the claim by the members who addressed a press conference recently in Owerri that the incumbent PCRC zonal chairman was imposed on them by him , Tijani said “I did not impose Collins Obi on PCRC members, I inherited the executives from the former AIG who was present at the election duly conducted , i can not single handedly remove elected members.”

Similarly, Obi while responding to the claim by the Chima Chukwuyenre led caretaker committee members on his refusal to adjudicate his position after his four years tenure said ” they are just desperate people trying to politicise PCRC.

“I was duly elected and stayed for four years before I was re elected again, I’m now 2 years in office after that election . My achievements speaks for me, that was why I was re elected. They said the AIG imposed me on them, how can that be, they even said I brought in thugs to disrupt election, is it possible to bring thugs to a place like zone 9, it’s laughable. Obi said.