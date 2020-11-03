Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The leadership tussle rocking the zone 9 Police Community Relation Commission (PCRC) yesterday took another dimension as the management team of the zone comprised of Imo,Abia and Ebonyi announced its intention to resign and withdraw its services in the zone pending the resolution of the matter by the National Working Committee.

Addressing a press conference yesterday after an executive meeting by the three components states of the PCRC , chairman of the management team, Mr Chima Chukwuyenre said their decision was necessitated on the insistence of the Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of police, Tijani Babani to recognise former chairman of the zone 9 PCRC, Collins Obi as the substantive chairman who he said has been expelled by the NWC for allegedly parading himself as the authentic chairman without a duly conducted election.

Although Chukwunyere regretted that the resignation by the members is coming at a time when PCRC is strongly needed to build a bridge between the embattled youths and the police , nevertheless he asserted that there is nothing they can do except their grievances is addressed.

He said “From what is happening ,it is obviously clear that the zone 9 police authorities does not have regard and respect for the National body of the organisation and our members under the zone.

” With this situation, its on record that there is no PCRC in the zone until the National chairman and the police hierarchy in Abuja address our grievances.

However, when contacted Obi insisted that he remains the chairman of PCRC zone, 9 after successfully winning election duly conducted in 2018, after his first tenure in office.

” nobody has sacked me and I have not been in office for ten years as they claim, this is my 6years in office, the elections is supposed to be conducted after every four years, I finished my tenure and won to continue my second tenure. ” Obi said.

When the zone 9 AIG, Babani was contacted he declined to speak on the matter on phone.