By Cosmas Omegoh

Activist, Deji Adeyanju has written to President Muhammadu Buhari on the need for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to zone the 2023 presidency to the South-East in the spirit of fairness and equity.

In the letter entitled: “Open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari on the need to zone APC’s presidential ticket to an Igbo person,” released, yesterday, Adeyanju urged Buhari to use his influence the emergence of an APC presidential candidate of Igbo extraction as he did in the case of former Nasarawa State governor, Senator Abdullahi Adamu who emerged as chairman of the party on consensus arrangement.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The letter read in part: “Since General Aguiyi Ironsi’s unfortunate demise in 1966, no person of South Eastern extraction has governed Nigeria. Sadly, this undeniable and systematic exclusion has created a largely subconscious and increasingly permanent feeling of disenchantment amongst the Igbos. In a country where tribe and ethnicity continue to play important role in our daily affairs, it is inexcusable that the Igbos have been denied a shot at the highest office in the land for so long. Additionally, picking a presidential candidate from the South East will go a long way to disabuse the mind of the citizens on the anti Igbo perception currently being associated with your name. It can therefore be said that President Buhari did what any of his forebears failed to do!

“It is inexcusable that the Igbo have been denied a shot at the highest office in the land for so long. Additionally, picking a presidential candidate from the South East will go a long way to disabuse the mind of the citizens of the anti-Igbo perception currently being associated with your name. It can therefore be said that President Buhari did what any of his forebears failed to do!”