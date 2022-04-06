By Cosmas Omegoh, Lagos
Activist Deji Adeyanju has written to President Muhammadu Buhari on the need for the ruling party to zone the 2023 presidency to the South East region of the country in the spirit of fairness and equity.
Adeyanju made the call on Wednesday in an open letter entitled ‘Open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari on the need to zone APC’S presidential ticket to an Igbo person’. In the letter, he urged Buhari to use his influence in positioning a consensus All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate of Igbo extraction as he did in the case of former Nasarawa State governor, Senator Abdullahi Adamu who emerged the chairman of the party on consensus arrangement.
The letter read in part:
‘Since General Aguiyi Ironsi’s unfortunate demise in 1966, no person of South Eastern extraction has governed Nigeria. Sadly, this undeniable and systematic exclusion has created a largely subconscious and increasingly permanent feeling of disenchantment amongst the Igbos. In a country where tribe and ethnicity continue to play important role in our daily affairs, it is inexcusable that the Igbos have been denied a shot at the highest office in the land for so long. Additionally, picking a presidential candidate from the South East will go a long way to disabuse the mind of the citizens of the anti-Igbo perception currently being associated with your name. It can therefore be said that President Buhari did what any of his forebears failed to do!
‘It is inexcusable that the Igbo have been denied a shot at the highest office in the land for so long. Additionally, picking a presidential candidate from the South East will go a long way to disabuse the mind of the citizens of the anti-Igbo perception currently being associated with your name. It can therefore be said that President Buhari did what any of his forebears failed to do!’
Leave a Reply