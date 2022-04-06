By Cosmas Omegoh, Lagos

Activist Deji Adeyanju has written to President Muhammadu Buhari on the need for the ruling party to zone the 2023 presidency to the South East region of the country in the spirit of fairness and equity.

Adeyanju made the call on Wednesday in an open letter entitled ‘Open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari on the need to zone APC’S presidential ticket to an Igbo person’. In the letter, he urged Buhari to use his influence in positioning a consensus All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate of Igbo extraction as he did in the case of former Nasarawa State governor, Senator Abdullahi Adamu who emerged the chairman of the party on consensus arrangement.

The letter read in part: