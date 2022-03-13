By Daniel Kanu

As support continues to swell in favour of the Southeast geopolitical zone to produce the next president of Nigeria in 2023, Prof Chudi Uwazurike and Idyat Hassan, director, Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), have joined the call, urging political parties to zone the presidency to the South East, for equity, justice, and fairness.

The duo said it would create the needed peace, cohesion, and national stability that would stimulate nation building.

Uwazurike and Hassan stated their position during a webinar conversation on US Policy and Nigeria’s National Decisions in the 2023 Elections, monitored in Lagos by Sunday Sun on zoom.

Johns Hopkins University hosted the event in partnership with the Centre for Peace Democracy and Development at the University of Massachusetts.

Uwazurike said: “Zoning presidency to the Southeast in 2023 will address grievances. Nigeria has a fantastic opportunity in 2023 to create a good future. But there is a need to address the injustice done to the South East region. There is a need to ensure equity, justice, and fairness so as to assuage the people.

“Their request is not a radical one but a rational approach that will promote peace and national cohesion.”

Also making her contribution, Hassan posited: “2023 will provide another unique opportunity to re-negotiate the country. If there is no justice and equity, Nigeria will collapse. We need to acknowledge the injustice that was done to the people of South East.

“Election 2023 should be seen as a time for genuine reconciliation in Nigeria by supporting a president from the Southeast region to emerge in 2023.”

“We must allow inclusion, equity, justice, and fairness to reign because without it you cannot deepen the nation’s democracy.”

In his own keynote address, Brig. General Saleh Bala said he did not believe in rotation around tribal groups rather than majority concern.

Michael Gonzales of the United States reiterated America’s commitment to ensure a transparent and credible election, adding that there would be sanctions for government officials who would want to manipulate the election.

The webinar was attended by personalities from the South East, including former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, Prof Kingsley Moghalu, among others.