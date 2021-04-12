From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A People Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholder in Anambra State and governorship aspirant in November 6 election, Ike Oligbo (Ike Edeke) has lamented about the PDP indecisiveness and lack of cohesion about zoning which he said has affected his campaign and quest to contest the governorship election under the umbrella of the party.

Oligbo disclosed this to newsmen in Awka and lamented how he personally tried to get the facts from the party in view of the fact that he is from Anambra Central senatorial district whose candidates were billed not to stand in the election in order for the candidacy to go to the southern senatorial district of the state during several meetings with the party’s leadership with no success.

Oligbo, who hails from Umuoji in Idemili North council, was the first to declare his aspiration at King David Hotel, Awka on November 26, 2019, decried the confusion and infighting within the party in respect of the zoning arrangement.