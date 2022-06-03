From Romanus Ugwu and Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The choice of the zone to produce the presidential candidate of the APC and consensus option have sharply split members of the APC Progressive Governors Forum (PGF).

A top source close to the governors told Daily Sun that the point of disagreement was the insistence by some of the governors that if the ticket must be zoned to the South, the South East must be the region to produce the candidate not South West or South-South.

The source further disclosed that others proposing zoning also insisted that if the ticket must be zoned to the North, then it must be micro-zoned to the North East, hinging the choice of the two zones, South East and North East, on fairness and equity since they have not produced president in the past.

Revealing also that the meeting, however, ended in deadlock, the source said the opposing camp among the governors had insisted that the ticket be thrown open to allow every aspirant contest regardless of the zone he is coming from.

“The series of meetings from the governors have not produced any positive result because they were sharply divided and could not arrive at any consensus. Some of the governors had insisted that two regions, the South East or North East, must be favoured if the presidential ticket must be zoned.

“The proponents of giving the ticket to any of these zones had insisted that it is based on fairness and equity. South West has produced both president and vice president just like the South-south, leaving the South East as the only zone in the South that has not taken a shot at the position.

“If it must go to the North, then the North East deserve to get the ticket for the same reason that the zone has not also been given the ticket previously. But some of the governors insisted that they sacrifice zoning and throw the ticket open.

“When they could not agree, the meeting ended in deadlock but they all agreed to table their disagreement before Mr. President when he returns from his trip to Spain. As it is now, there is no agreement on consensus or zoning arrangement,” he said.

Meanwhile, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, last night met with the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Senator Abudullahi Adamu and five governors of the Progressive Governors Forum, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting it was gathered held at the Vice President residence.

President Buhari had before traveling to Madrid, Spain on official visit, met with the 22 governors of the APC, where he had sought their support to choose his successor.

There has been push for a consensus candidate that would square up with PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Osinbajo’s meeting with Adamu and the governors is coming after the conclusion of the party’s screening exercise for presidential aspirants by the Chief John Odigie-Oyegun-led committee. Identities of the governors as at the time of filing this report was unknown.

