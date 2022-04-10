From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

A gubernatorial aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State, Erastus Anike has said that he trusts the state governor, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to stick with the zoning arrangement already existing in the state.

Anike who said this in an interview on Sunday insisted that power rotation arrangement has gone through the three senatorial zones in the state and it is only fair for it to return to where it started.

“I am aware of zoning in Enugu state which is for Equity, justice and fairness. The PDP has adopted rotational power sharing in Enugu state and it has gone through the East to the West and the North and it’s coming back to the East now.

“Zoning to me is very good because instead of antagonism, it will bring peace and unity among us in PDP and if peace exists, then the government will be smooth and progress instead of fighting.

Anike also insisted that power should be micro zoned to Nike people noting that though they are the eldest in Nkanu land, they have not had the chance to produce a governor or a deputy governor in the state.

On his plans for the state, Anike who is a real estate mogul in South Africa and in Nigeria assured that his administration will improve the lives of Enugu residents.

“I want our people to be uplifted in many areas, including improvement of their lives in terms of electricity supply, security, good water supply, sanitation and refuse disposal and every other aspect of life such as good roads that people need to have in the society.

“He also pledged to tackle corruption in governments, referring to it as, “a cankerworm that eats into our success and that must be fought with vigor.

“What I am promising is that given the chance, I will be an example of a government without corruption because people emulate you, particularly those under you, and if the head is corrupt, it brings down the success of a government. So, I will fight corruption using the necessary arms of the government”, he said.