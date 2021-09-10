From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Friday stated that elections can be won or lost based on the rightness or wrongness of zoning.

“Zoning is very critical; do the right zoning, win elections; do the wrong zoning and you will lose elections.”

Ortom who stated this in Makurdi on his arrival from Abuja expressed the assurance that the People’s Democratic Party PDP is putting all modalities in place to win the 2023 general elections.

“The ultimate is for us to win the 2023 elections because of the abysmal performance of the APC Government in Nigeria and I’m very confident that, working with my colleagues, we will be able to bring out all that will add value to the party and organise a credible, free, fair and transparent primaries, that will ensure that the right people are put in place; ensure that the right peg in the right hole are in place in our party. And that’s what Nigerians are looking unto.

“The Peoples’ Democratic Party as the name implies, is about the people. It’s about democratisation and that’s what some of us are selling because of the mistakes that were done in the 2015 election that led to the PDP losing out.

Governor Ortom who was yesterday, appointed as the Deputy Vice Chairman of the PDP Zoning Committee of the National Convention of the Party, called on all Nigerians to forgive the PDP and give the party a second chance to correct its past mistakes and bring the desired change to the country.

“And I think that, sometimes ago, the leadership of the party apologized to Nigerians that they made a mistake and for those of us who are Muslims and Christians, we appreciate that when someone apologises, we should be willing to accept the apology and give him a second chance.

“I believe that Nigerians have given the PDP a second chance; I was a victim in 2015, but now I’m back and believe other people are back and by the grace of God we will make it this time.

“Nigerians are tired with the lies and hypocrisy of the APC led government; there is nothing that they did not say prior to the election, but after they won election, there is no more freedom

He assured that he would do his best to impact positively in his given appointment to ensure that the Party coast home to victory in the end.

“Whatever responsibility that is given to me to help add value to the party, I’m willing, ever ready and can go an extra mile and ensure that the same platform that provided the opportunity to I should support it to stand and ensure that others too get opportunity to serve in this country.

“I’m grateful to my party and the leadership of the party for making me to be part of the National Convention Committee, as member and also Deputy Chairman of the zoning committee.”

